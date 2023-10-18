Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.86 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average is $307.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.