Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.