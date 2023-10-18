Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

