JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. The company has a market cap of $428.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.