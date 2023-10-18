Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

