Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.