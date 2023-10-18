Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $489.00 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.58.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

