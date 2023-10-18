Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,383,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 337,146 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 388.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 318,763 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BAB stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

