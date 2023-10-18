Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.