Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.