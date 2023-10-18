Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

