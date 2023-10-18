Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

