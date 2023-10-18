Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,516 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

WBA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

