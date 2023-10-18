Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $80.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

