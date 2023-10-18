Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

