Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 542,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

