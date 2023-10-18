Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

