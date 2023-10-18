Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Morphic in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.99) EPS.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%.

MORF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Morphic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

