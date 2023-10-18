Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $34.30

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $33.05. Li Auto shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 524,551 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

