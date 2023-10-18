Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

