Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

