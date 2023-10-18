McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKC opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

