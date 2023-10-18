Mendota Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,422.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Shares of GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

