Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.7 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

