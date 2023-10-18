National Bank Financial Downgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Underperform Market Weight

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:LB opened at C$26.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8354204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

