National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Trading Up 1.0 %

POOL opened at $352.22 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

