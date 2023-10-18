National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6,499.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 729,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

