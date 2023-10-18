NatWest Group plc Acquires 2,119 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NatWest Group plc raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $116.18 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

