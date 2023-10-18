New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

