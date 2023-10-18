New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PVH worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,536,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.2% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

