New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chemours worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

CC stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

