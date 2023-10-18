Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $445.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.