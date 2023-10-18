Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

