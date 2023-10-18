OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OPENLANE shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 71,290 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KAR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 899,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth about $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

