Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

