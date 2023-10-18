Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

