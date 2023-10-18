Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

