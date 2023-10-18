Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

