Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

