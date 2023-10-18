Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $68.04 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,692,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

