Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

