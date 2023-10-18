Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

