Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 432,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

