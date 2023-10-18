Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

