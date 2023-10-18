PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 373,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

