Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.94.

PFE opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

