Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

