Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

