Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 535 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,389 shares of company stock valued at $401,856. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

