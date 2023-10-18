Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Quadratic Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

BNDD stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

